Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Vintners Launches ‘Key to Wine Country’ Weekends

By Taylor Hart for Santa Barbara Vintners | June 11, 2014 | 9:57 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Vintners is pleased to announce the dates and schedule of events for its new Key to Wine Country weekends, June 20-22 and Dec. 6-8.

These three-day wine and food weekends throughout Santa Barbara Wine Country are a wine lover’s opportunity to unlock exclusive experiences and events at over 25 wineries and vineyards. The weekends are similar to passport programs, but more limited, exclusive and hands-on.

Keys are $100 per person per weekend and are limited to 500 sold. Complete details can be found by clicking here.

A sampling of Key to Wine Country June 20-22 exclusive events:

» Ampelos Cellars — Barrel Tasting with the Winemaker
» Andrew Murray Vineyards — Summer sangria party
» Buttonwood Farm Winery — Farm tour, vineyard hike, cooking demo and lunch
» Cold Heaven Cellars — In-depth sensory seminar featuring Viognier and Syrah
» Fess Parker — Horseback ride through the vineyards with a winetasting
» Larner Vineyard & Winery — An evening wine tasting and artisan showcase
» Melville — Vineyard-to-Bottle private tour and tasting
» Presqu’ile Winery — Winemaker lead comparative tasting featuring three wineries
» Riverbench — Vineyard Tour and optional lunch
» SAMsARA — Pinot Noir and Syrah Barrel Tasting
» Solomon Hills Vineyards — A Walk through the Solomon Hills Vineyards
» Zaca Mesa — Vineyard Winery Picnic with Chef Pascale
» Zotovich Cellars — Open House including library wine tastings and food pairings

Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Vintners, says, “Santa Barbara Wine Country is best explored getting deep into the cellars and vineyards of some of our most esteemed properties. For this new weekend program we are excited about the unique experiences being offered from vineyard hikes, barrel tastings, picnics and more.”

Looking Forward: The Celebration of Harvest Weekend Returns Oct. 10-13

The popular Santa Barbara Vintners Celebration of Harvest Weekend returns to Santa Barbara Wine Country over the Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 10-13. The four-day weekend will include winemaker dinners, winery and tasting room open houses, library tastings throughout the region and the Celebration of Harvest Festival held for the first time at the historic Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang on Saturday, Oct. 11 featuring the more than 100 Santa Barbara Vintners winery members.

Tickets are now on sale at www.celebrationofharvest.com

The Santa Barbara Vintners is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to support and promote and protect Santa Barbara County as a premium wine producing and wine grape growing region. The association includes winery members, grower/vineyard members and business associations. The Vintners’ Association produces festivals, seminars and tastings, and provides information to consumers and the wine and travel media.

Click here for more information.

— Taylor Hart is a marketing coordinator for Santa Barbara Vintners.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 