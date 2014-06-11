Santa Barbara Vintners Launches ‘Key to Wine Country’ Weekends

The Santa Barbara Vintners is pleased to announce the dates and schedule of events for its new Key to Wine Country weekends, June 20-22 and Dec. 6-8.

These three-day wine and food weekends throughout Santa Barbara Wine Country are a wine lover’s opportunity to unlock exclusive experiences and events at over 25 wineries and vineyards. The weekends are similar to passport programs, but more limited, exclusive and hands-on.

Keys are $100 per person per weekend and are limited to 500 sold. Complete details can be found by clicking here.

A sampling of Key to Wine Country June 20-22 exclusive events:

» Ampelos Cellars — Barrel Tasting with the Winemaker

» Andrew Murray Vineyards — Summer sangria party

» Buttonwood Farm Winery — Farm tour, vineyard hike, cooking demo and lunch

» Cold Heaven Cellars — In-depth sensory seminar featuring Viognier and Syrah

» Fess Parker — Horseback ride through the vineyards with a winetasting

» Larner Vineyard & Winery — An evening wine tasting and artisan showcase

» Melville — Vineyard-to-Bottle private tour and tasting

» Presqu’ile Winery — Winemaker lead comparative tasting featuring three wineries

» Riverbench — Vineyard Tour and optional lunch

» SAMsARA — Pinot Noir and Syrah Barrel Tasting

» Solomon Hills Vineyards — A Walk through the Solomon Hills Vineyards

» Zaca Mesa — Vineyard Winery Picnic with Chef Pascale

» Zotovich Cellars — Open House including library wine tastings and food pairings

Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Vintners, says, “Santa Barbara Wine Country is best explored getting deep into the cellars and vineyards of some of our most esteemed properties. For this new weekend program we are excited about the unique experiences being offered from vineyard hikes, barrel tastings, picnics and more.”

Looking Forward: The Celebration of Harvest Weekend Returns Oct. 10-13

The popular Santa Barbara Vintners Celebration of Harvest Weekend returns to Santa Barbara Wine Country over the Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 10-13. The four-day weekend will include winemaker dinners, winery and tasting room open houses, library tastings throughout the region and the Celebration of Harvest Festival held for the first time at the historic Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang on Saturday, Oct. 11 featuring the more than 100 Santa Barbara Vintners winery members.

Tickets are now on sale at www.celebrationofharvest.com

The Santa Barbara Vintners is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to support and promote and protect Santa Barbara County as a premium wine producing and wine grape growing region. The association includes winery members, grower/vineyard members and business associations. The Vintners’ Association produces festivals, seminars and tastings, and provides information to consumers and the wine and travel media.

— Taylor Hart is a marketing coordinator for Santa Barbara Vintners.