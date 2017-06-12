Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Vintners Director Morgen McLaughlin Leaving for Oregon’s Willamette Valley

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | June 12, 2017 | 10:25 p.m.

Morgen McLaughlin, the executive director of the Santa Barbara Vintners, will leave July 21 to take a similar position for the Willamette Valley Wineries Association in Oregon.

Matt Murphy, owner of Santa Maria’s Presqu’ile Winery and president of the board of the Santa Barbara Vintners, released the news to member wineries in an email late last week.

When I emailed McLaughlin Friday morning, she confirmed her departure and new position, but declined to comment further, saying media announcements would be forthcoming the week of June 19. 

“While we are sorry to see her go, I hope you will join me in congratulating Morgen on this exciting next step in her career and in expressing my deepest gratitude for the work she has done over the last four years advocating on our behalf,” Murphy wrote in his email.

The Willamette Valley Wineries Association, based in Portland, includes more than 500 member wineries, making it more than twice the size of the group McLaughlin currently leads.

McLaughlin started with Santa Barbara Vintners on April 19, 2013, one day before the organization’s annual Vintners’ Festival in Solvang.

During her four-year tenure in Santa Barbara County, McLaughlin traveled seemingly endlessly — to locales as distant as China and as close as Los Angeles, working hard to promote local winemakers and vineyards via pop-up tastings and elite dinners.

Morgen McLaughlin, seen here at the April 2016 Vintners Festival at Buellton’s River View, is relocating to Oregon to lead the Willamette Valley Wineries Association. Click to view larger
Morgen McLaughlin, seen here at the April 2016 Vintners Festival at Buellton’s River View, is relocating to Oregon to lead the Willamette Valley Wineries Association. (Laurie Jervis / Noozhawk file photo)

During her first year on the job, I literally bumped into McLaughlin at every wine or tourism event I attended, and told her so. She just smiled.

McLaughlin also organized varietal-specific tastings for the wine industry at various wineries, bringing together winemakers and vineyard owners, tasting room employees and local wine media representatives.

For the first time, she introduced Santa Barbara Vintners — formerly the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association — to social media, primarily on Facebook and Twitter.

McLaughlin came to Santa Barbara County from the Finger Lakes Wine Country Tourism Marketing Association, a regional tourism-marketing group in Corning, New York.

McLaughlin replaced longtime executive director Jim Fiolek, who resigned in early 2013.

Prior to relocating west, McLaughlin served as president and CEO of the New York association, beginning in 2007. From 1994 to 2006, she co-owned and managed a small winery and vineyard in Connecticut, where she supervised wine production, grape growing and marketing.

McLaughlin and her husband, Nathaniel Smith, have three sons.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 