Rain Can’t Dampen Spirits at Santa Barbara Vintners Spring Weekend in Buellton

Grand Tasting highlight of Saturday’s festivities at four-day affair, with more activities to be uncorked Sunday

The 2015 Santa Barbara Vintners Spring Weekend is under way with a variety of events planned for four days, including Saturday’s Vintners Festival Grand Tasting.

Held this year in Buellton, the Vintners Festival Grand Tasting showcases more than 120 Santa Barbara County wineries, along with food from local restaurants and catering companies.

Cloudy skies and occasional light showers greeted attendees during the early going, but did not seem to put a damper on the event.

In addition to wines and food, afternoon activities also provided a taste of local arts and music.

The 33rd annual gathering, formerly called the Vintners Festival, took place at River View Park in Buellton.

The Grand Tasting is just one of many events that were part of the Spring Weekend.

On Saturday morning at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, wine writer and sommelier Chris Sawyer moderated a seminar featuring four winemakers — Bob Lindquist from Qupé, Ken Brown from Ken Brown Wines, Eric Mohseni from Zaca Mesa and Jim Clendenen from Au Bon Climat — whose careers were influenced by their stints at Zaca Mesa Winery.

Additionally, local wineries are hosting assorted Spring Weekend events such as open houses, special winemaker dinners or lunches, vineyard hikes, and more.

Click here for a calendar of weekend activities.

Spring Weekend and Celebration of Harvest in the fall are two of several events hosted each year by Santa Barbara Vintners.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .