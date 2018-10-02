Santa Barbara Vintners Toast Harvest Weekend, Screening of ‘SOMM 3’

The Santa Barbara Vintners and Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau will present the premiere screening of SOMM 3 in Santa Barbara County during Celebration of Harvest weekend.

With harvest in full swing, Oct. 12-14, is designated Celebration of Harvest weekend, three days of wine and food events taking place throughout Santa Barbara Wine Country. ​

A highlight of the weekend is the premiere of SOMM 3, the latest addition to the SOMM film franchise, at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 under the stars, in the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St.

A Q&A will follow the screening with cast members and producer Jackson Myers. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Santa Barbara Vintners.

SOMM 3 is the follow-up to the films SOMM and its sequel SOMM: Into the Bottle. Like the previous two films, SOMM 3 has unprecedented access to the highest levels of the wine world.

While three of the greatest legends of wine meet in Paris to drink the rarest bottles of their careers, the best blind tasters in the world gather in New York City to settle an age-old argument about wine.

In the end, past and present slam into each other and the results could change the world of wine forever.

The cast includes respected figures in the wine world including Steven Spurrier, who was responsible for staging the 1976 Judgment of Paris; wine critic Jancis Robinson MW; master sommelier Fred Dame; and Santa Barbara County’s Rajat Parr, partner/proprietor of Sandhi and Domaine de la Côte.

The Celebration of Harvest weekend events include:

Friday, Oct. 12

Open House with futures tasting and complimentary appetizers at Lions Peak tasting room (all weekend)

Harvest wine flight tastings at Foxen Vineyard & Winery (all weekend)

Saturday, Oct. 13

Solvang Grape Stomp Festival, a street fest in downtown Solvang complete with a traditional grape stomp. Participants can taste from local wineries, dance to live bands, drink pink in the I Love Rosé Lounge and buy food from area eateries.

Tickets are$75/person ($100 VIP tickets for early admission) and include entry to the festival, opportunity to stomp grapes, a glass for wine tasting & souvenir

A Harvest Lunch with winemaker Justin Willet at Tyler Winery (includes a welcome reception, wine tasting & lunch), $75/person

Master Sommelier Dinner with Will Costello at Bien Nacido & Solomon Hills Estates $125/person

Winemaker Dinner with Wes Hagen and J.Wilkes at Root 246

Join Winemakers Greg Brewer, Lane Tanner, and Dick Doré in a food pairing dinner with library pinots from Santa Barbara County at Pico at The Los Alamos General Store, by reservation only.

Join Lucas & Lewellenin a Winemaker Dinner with Megan McGrath Gates at Petros in Solvang, $100/person

Sunday, Oct. 14

Master Live Music by Kimber Springs and Jess Jones at Riverbench Vineyard

Tickets for SOMM 3 are $25 and will be available online at https://nightout.com/events/somm-3-premiere-at-solvang-festival-theater/tickets.

For guests who attend Solvang Stomp earlier that Saturday, there is a $5 discount for the movie premiere tickets when purchased as a package.

To learn more about Celebration of Harvest events, visit http://www.celebrationofharvest.com.

The Santa Barbara County Vintners Association is a nonprofit founded in 1983 to support and promote Santa Barbara County as a world-class, authentic wine producing and wine grape growing region. Visit www.sbcountywines.com.

— Jen Ortega for Santa Barbara Vintners.