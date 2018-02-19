Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:48 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Santa Barbara Vipers 3rd Grade Basketball Team Wins SGV Tourney in a Thriller

The Santa Barbara Vipers 3rd Grade Basketball Team won the SGV Tournament on a buzzer-beating layup. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Vipers 3rd Grade Basketball Team won the SGV Tournament on a buzzer-beating layup. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2018 | 12:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Vipers Basketball Club's 3rd Grade Team won the championship at the SGV Invitational over the Presidents' Day weekend, coming from behind to beat CAVs Hoops in the final, 29-28, on a buzzer-beating layup by Maddox Denver.

Down 28-27, the Vipers set up a play with six seconds left in the game. Kash Ridgell took the inbound pass at halfcourt, passed to Austin Downing who found Denver under the basket for the game-winning shot.

The Vipers fought back from a 10-point deficit late in the second half. Tosh Whitworth stole the ball and fed Denver to pull them within one at 27-26. Downing tied the score by making one of two free throws with 40 seconds left. The Cavs made one free throw to take a 28-27 lead.

The Vipers defeated Beach City (42-14), SGV (33-27) and CAVS Hoops (35-32) in pool play and beat Beach City (32-7) in the playoff semifinals.

Members of the 3rd Grade Vipers are Tosh Whitworth, Kash Ridgell, Cayleb Miller, Maddox Denver, Austin Downing, David Burkholder, Cruz Lorca, Sergio Landeros, Tanner Wilson and Hayden Feleay. The team is coached by Dave Palmer.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Santa Barbara Vipers Basketball Club's 3rd grade team won the championship at the SGV Invitational over the President's Day weekend, coming from behind to beat CAVs Hoops in the final, 29-28, on a buzzer-beating layup by Maddox Denver.

Down 28-27, the Vipers set up a play with six seconds left in the game. Kash Ridgell took the inbound pass at halfcourt, passed to Austin Downing who found Denver under the basket for the game-winning shot.

The Vipers fought back from a 10-point deficit late in the second half. Tosh Whitworth stole the ball and fed Denver to pull them within one at 27-26. Downing tied the score by making one of two free throws with 40 seconds left. The Cavs made one free throw to take a 28-27 lead.

The Vipers defeated Beach City (42-14), SGV (33-27) and CAVS Hoops (35-32) in pool play and beat Beach City (32-7) in the playoff semifinals.

Members of the 3rd Grade Vipers are Tosh Whitworth, Kash Ridgell, Cayleb Miller, Maddox Denver, Austin Downing, David Burkholder, Cruz Lorca, Sergio Landeros and Hayden Feleay. The team is coached by Dave Palmer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 