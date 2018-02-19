Santa Barbara Vipers 3rd Grade Basketball Team Wins SGV Tourney in a Thriller

Youth Sports

The Santa Barbara Vipers Basketball Club's 3rd Grade Team won the championship at the SGV Invitational over the Presidents' Day weekend, coming from behind to beat CAVs Hoops in the final, 29-28, on a buzzer-beating layup by Maddox Denver.

Down 28-27, the Vipers set up a play with six seconds left in the game. Kash Ridgell took the inbound pass at halfcourt, passed to Austin Downing who found Denver under the basket for the game-winning shot.

The Vipers fought back from a 10-point deficit late in the second half. Tosh Whitworth stole the ball and fed Denver to pull them within one at 27-26. Downing tied the score by making one of two free throws with 40 seconds left. The Cavs made one free throw to take a 28-27 lead.

The Vipers defeated Beach City (42-14), SGV (33-27) and CAVS Hoops (35-32) in pool play and beat Beach City (32-7) in the playoff semifinals.

Members of the 3rd Grade Vipers are Tosh Whitworth, Kash Ridgell, Cayleb Miller, Maddox Denver, Austin Downing, David Burkholder, Cruz Lorca, Sergio Landeros, Tanner Wilson and Hayden Feleay. The team is coached by Dave Palmer.

