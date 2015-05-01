SEE International’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program Moves to New Clinic

SEE International, a local humanitarian nonprofit, is proud to announce that its Santa Barbara Vision Care Program clinic has moved to a new location, at 5638 Hollister Ave., Suite 130 (on the first floor).

The program has also expanded its hours and now offers appointments Tuesday through Thursday each week.

Founded in the 1980s, the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program provides free comprehensive eye care for underserved populations in Santa Barbara County. Each year the program serves about 1,400 community members.

“This new location provides the unique opportunity to house all of our programs under one roof, and helps us increase our commitment to serve the local community,” said Randal Avolio, president and CEO of SEE International. “It will support our continued growth and expansion, and provide a better work environment for current and future staff. I think it underscores our commitment to both our patients and our employees.”

The program is open and currently accepting new qualified patients who are unable to obtain vision insurance, and do not qualify for any federal or state-funded insurance programs (Medicare, Medi-Cal, etc.).

For more information on the program or to schedule an appointment, please contact Lara Rich at 805.963.3303 or [email protected].

— Stephen Bunnell is the communications coordinator for SEE International.