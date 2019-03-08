Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara Volleyball Advances to Gold Division at Best of West Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 8, 2019 | 9:36 p.m.

Santa Barbara High pulled out a pair of three-set victories and advanced to the Gold Division at the Best of the West boys volleyball tournament in San Diego on Friday.

The Dons beat Westlake, 23-25-25-14, 25-12, and followed up with a 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 win against Corona del Mar. They lost their first match of the day to Harker School, 25-21, 25-23.

"The boys got better in each match and they're learning how to play as a team," said coach Chad Arneson, who had just nine players available because of SAT testing.

Peter Tebbe ran the offense and "did a great job setting and finding the right hitters," Arneson said.

Stanford-bound Will Rottman led the attack with 42 kills in three matches and Sam Meister had 16 kills on the day.

Arneson said the tough serving and steady passing of Mat Suh was a key factor in the Dons advancing. He also credited the play of Andrew Douglas at the net and the defense and setting of junior Caden Westwick.

The Dons open the Gold Division against Santa Margarita.

