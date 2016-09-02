Santa Barbara Volleyball Breaks Into Win Column

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High put together a balanced attack and posted its first girls volleyball win of the season Thusday, beating Rio Mesa on the road, 26-28, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.

Chloe Mauceri paced the Dons (1-2) with 13 kills, while Linnea Skinner tallied 12 and Erica Foreman added nine to go with five service aces.

Megan Seabury controlled the back row with 18 digs and setters Bella Gniadek and Ellie Chenoweth were "consistent and precise," said coach John Gannon.

The Dons are on the road next Tuesday at Laguna Blanca.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.