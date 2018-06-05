Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:00 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Volleyball Club Teams Take Bronze at AAU West Coast Championships

By Santa Barbara Volleyball Club | June 5, 2018 | 1:33 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara Volleyball Club teams won bronze medals at the recent AAU West Coast Championships in Las Vegas.

Coach Ed Gover's 14-Blue team and the 13-Blue squad of Kat Nitsko reached the semifinals and lost to the eventual division championships. Meanwhile,  the 12-Blue squad won the Bronze Division at the tournament.

In other club results, the 13-White team placed fifth, 14-White got 13th and 12-White placed 14th.

14-Blue

The team had a great tournament, going 6-1, with its only loss coming in the semifinal round to the eventual champion. The team walked away with a bronze medal.

Coach Gover said: “On day 2 there was a very exciting match verses our own SBVC 14 White team. The 14 White team held early leads in both sets before Portia Sherman and Riley Green took over and lead our team to the victory. Throughout the entire tournament, we had stellar ball control provided by libero Charlotte Caesar, especially in serve receive passing.

SBVC 14-under girls team Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Volleyball Club’s bronze-medal winning 14-Blue squad consists of, back row, from left: head coach Ed Gover, players Riley Green, Eloise McGibben, Emma Zuffelato, Shae Delany, Ella Jones, Lily Singhass, Natali Flint, assistant coach Cozette Hawryliak; Front row, from left: Portia Sherman, Charlotte Caesar, Mary Johnson, Ava Cole. (Courtesy photo)

On day 3, the team was in single elimination playoffs in the Gold Division, with the opening match coming against the previously No. 1-ranked team in the tournament. After winning the first set, we started down 0-8 in the second set.  Lily Singhass came into the match and rallied the team with five kills and two aces to tie the game up 10-10. The team then won the match with great serving by Mary Johnson and excellent setting by Natali Flint and Ava Cole.

Now in the semifinals, our team faced the eventual champions in the most exciting match of the tournament. After losing the first set, our team got fired up with key hits by Ella Jones, Shae Delany and Portia Sherman, and timely blocks by Eloise McGibben, Riley Green, and Emma Zuffelato. The final point for the 26-24 win was a timely tip by Natali Flint. In the third set, the opposing team was in too good of a rhythm and overpowered our team to move onto the finals. Both teams were cheered on in the match by multiple other teams from their club—it gave the game a real championship-like environment!”

13-Blue
The team made it all the way to the semifinal match, before falling to the eventual champion, a team from Puerto Rico.

SBVC 13U girls volleyball team Click to view larger
The members of the SBVC 13-Blue squad are, back row from left: assistant coach Sarah McGough, players Brooklyne Miko, Brooke Hoadley, Sullivan Riechel, Gracie Meinzer, Mia Bazzani, Avala Elwood, head coach Kat Niksto; front row: Chloe Hoffman, Renee La Grange, Lily Blankenhorn, Annie Knecht, Makiela Cervantes. (Courtesy photo)

With an overall record of 5-3, the team’s only loses were to Puerto Rico (twice) and the other semifinal team (during pool play on day 2).

Coach Nitsko said: “I am so proud of the overall play from our team for the entire three-day tournament. Consistency has been something we have focused on a lot this year, and I thought overall we put together a pretty consistent tournament. Both setters, Chole Hoffman and Annie Knecht, did an excellent job setting all weekend long, and Chloe who also attacks, had her best hitting tournament of the season.

Liberos Lily Blankenhorn and Renee La Grange both had solid passing all weekend long; and Lily busted out one of the toughest serves we have seen, and was hitting it all tournament.  Outside hitters Avala Elwood and Brooke Hoadley both produced very potent offensive attacks, hitting down the line and hard angle with power and pace. Outside hitters Makeila Cervantes and Sullivan Riechel provided steady passing and some scrappy defense, which help keep rallies alive. And one of the most exciting parts of the weekend, was seeing middle blockers, Gracie Meinzer and Brooklyne Miko, along with opposite Mia Bazzani get some of their first real blocks of the season. All three players took a huge step forward in being a blocking force at the net, while showing off their attacking skills as well. Overall it was the perfect way to end the season. I am going to miss this team greatly!”

