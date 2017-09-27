Santa Barbara Volleyball Falls at Home Against Buena

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High girls volleyball lost a four-set match against Buena in a Channel League match on Tuesday at J.R. Richards Gym. The scores were 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-22.

Erika Foreman pounded 18 kills and had nine digs to lead the Dons. Chloe Maurceri added 14 kills and libero Brynna Hodosy picked up 12 digs and passed well.

“Even though we’re not getting a lot of W’s, we’re not quitting. We’re battling and staying in the game,” Dons coach Chad Arneson said.

Santa Barbara falls to 0-2 in league and 6-11 overall.

The Dons travel to San Marcos on Thursday.

“We obviously have our work cut out against San Marcos,” Arneson said. “But anything can happen in rival game. It’s going to be a great environment … a tough environment in their gym. Hopefully, we can bounce back and learn to hang with some of the good teams.”

