Santa Barbara Volleyball Falls in Five at Santa Ynez

Girls Volleyball

A shorthanded Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team lost a five-set match at Santa Ynez on Thursday. The scores were 25-19, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.

"We were down four key players," said Dons coach Ariana Garner. "Hat's off to Santa Ynez, they came out ready to play and performed on the court."

Avalon Gagnon led Santa Barbara with 11 kills, Georgia Brace had six kills and one block in the middle and Emma Zuffaleto added five kills and three blocks.

Devan Randolph served four aces and had six digs and setter Ellie Chenoweth had over 30 digs.

Santa Barbara is 3-4 in league.



