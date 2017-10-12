Santa Barbara Volleyball Falls in Five Sets at Buena

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's volleyball team was eliminated from CIF playoff contention after falling in five sets at Buena on Thursday night. The scores were 15-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-13.

The loss leaves the Dons at 1-5 in Channel League with two matches left. Buena is 3-4.

The Dons had good hitting balance, with Erika Foreman recording 15 kills and Linnea Skinner and Chloe Maurceri adding 14 apiece.

Santa Barbara hurt itself in the fifth set, making four consecutive errors, coach Chad Arneson said.

The Dons have two home matches remaining against rivals Dos Pueblos on Tuesday and San Marcos on Thursday.

"We're hoping to be spoilers in our last home games," said Arneson.

