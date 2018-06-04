Santa Barbara Volleyball Finishes 2nd at Hawaii Tournament

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team finished as runner-up of the Kamehameha Kapalama Tournament in Hawai'i, losing in the final to the host school in two games.

The Dons went 4-1 in the three-day tournament. Will Rottman, Dane Westwick and Matt Suh earned all-tournament honors.

Coach Chad Arneson had just eight players for the tournament.

"Everyone stepped up, including freshman Andrew Douglas, who played with the varsity because we were short handed," Arneson said. "Older brother, Aidan Douglas, did an excellent job playing multiple positions and was a force at the net and had a great jump serve throughout the tournament."

The Dons also got good play from freshman libero Matt Suh and freshman outside hitter Sam Meister.

"Suh was all over the court making great digs and creating balancd with his serve-receive passing," Arneson said.

"Meister was a key part to our success this weekend. He blocked really well and was crushing balls on the outside and back row," Arneson said.

He also praised the play of middles Parker Mees and Brendan Hann.

Santa Barbara returns to the mainland with an 11-6 record.

The Dons play next Tuesday against Dos Pueblos.

