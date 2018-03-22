Santa Barbara Volleyball Has Its Way Against Buena

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team headed into spring break with a 25-6, 25-13, 25-8 romp over visiting Buena in a Channel League match at J.R. Richards Gym on Thursday.

Will Rottman pounded 11 kills, served two aces and had five digs to pace the Dons (6-5, 2-0). Ben Roach had eight kills.

Freshman Sam Meister had four kills, two blocks and three digs, and Aiden Douglas and Parker Mees each had four kills in the middle.

"Dane Westwick ran a great offense tonight and spread the ball to all hitters," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said.

Chase Nelson played a solid game, serving four aces and picking up five digs as a libero.

Santa Barbara will spend part of spring break in Hawaii and play in the Kamehameha Invitational.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.