Santa Barbara Volleyball Hosts Valencia in CIF Opener on Tuesday

Boys Volleyball

League champions Santa Barbara High, Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez drew home games for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The pairings were released Friday.

Santa Barbara (16-7), which won the Channel League with an 8-0 record, will host a familiar opponent, Valencia (13-19), on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Division 1 match at J.R. Richards Gym. The programs have played each other several times over the years. Mark Knudsen, the former head coach and now an assistant, is a Santa Barbara alum.

Bishop Diego, which went 14-0 in the Frontier League, entertains Alhambra; Condor League-champion Laguna Blanca (11-5) hosts Damien (18-12) and Los Padres League winner Santa Ynez (13-9-1) plays Bellflower (16-8) in Division 3 matchups. The Laguna Blanca-Damien game is a rematch of the 2016 Division 5 final, won by Damien in three sets.

Dos Pueblos (20-4), the Channel League runner-up, is in Division 1 and opens the playoffs on the road at 28-3 Mater Dei.

In Division 2, San Marcos (12-7-2) plays at Warren (14-6) in Downey.

Carpinteria (13-5) is on the road at Arroyo Grande (22-5) in Division 3.

Providence and Dunn open the Division 5 playoffs with wild-card matches on Saturday. Providence is at Pilgrim while Dunn hosts Nipomo.

The second round is Thursday, May 11, and the quarterfinals are on Saturday, May 13. The semifinals are slated May 17 and the finals on May 20.

