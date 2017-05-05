Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara Volleyball Hosts Valencia in CIF Opener on Tuesday

Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca also open postseason at home

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 5, 2017 | 2:12 p.m.

League champions Santa Barbara High, Bishop Diego, Laguna Blanca and Santa Ynez drew home games for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night. The pairings were released Friday.

Santa Barbara (16-7), which won the Channel League with an 8-0 record, will host a familiar opponent, Valencia (13-19), on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Division 1 match at J.R. Richards Gym. The programs have played each other several times over the years. Mark Knudsen, the former head coach and now an assistant, is a Santa Barbara alum. 

Bishop Diego, which went 14-0 in the Frontier League, entertains Alhambra; Condor League-champion Laguna Blanca (11-5) hosts Damien (18-12)  and Los Padres League winner Santa Ynez (13-9-1) plays Bellflower (16-8) in Division 3 matchups. The Laguna Blanca-Damien game is a rematch of the 2016 Division 5 final, won by Damien in three sets.

Dos Pueblos (20-4), the Channel League runner-up, is in Division 1 and opens the playoffs on the road at 28-3 Mater Dei.

In Division 2, San Marcos (12-7-2) plays at Warren (14-6) in Downey.

Carpinteria (13-5) is on the road at Arroyo Grande (22-5) in Division 3.

Providence and Dunn open the Division 5 playoffs with wild-card matches on Saturday. Providence is at Pilgrim while Dunn hosts Nipomo.

The second round is Thursday, May 11, and the quarterfinals are on Saturday, May 13. The semifinals are slated May 17 and the finals on May 20.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 