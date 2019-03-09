Santa Barbara Volleyball Places 11th at Best of West Tournament

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High lost a three-set match to San Clemente in its Gold Division finale and finished 3-3 at the Best of the West boys volleyball tournament on Saturday in San Diego.

The Dons, who finished 11th out of 36 teams, earlier lost against Santa Margarita in two sets and beat Palos Verdes in straight sets. The scores against San Clemente were 17-25, 25-14, 15-10.

"This tournament was our best performance in a long time, considering we only had 9 players go down," said coach Chad Arneson. "I’m very proud of our team, and if we continue to work hard and be more consistent we can be a dangerous team."

Stanford-bound Will Rottman showed that he was one of the best players in the tournament. The outside hitter had 85 kills over six matches in the two-day event.

Setter Peter Tebbe gained valuable experience and dished out 75 assists on Day 2.

Libero Matt Suh was busy in the back row, picking up 40 digs in two days of action.

"Sam Meister did a great job on the opposite position, but I think we could've set him more balls," said Arneson.

The Dons face a busy week, playing Channel League matches against Santa Ynez on Tuesday and Dos Pueblos on Thursday before hosting Loyola on Saturday at noon.