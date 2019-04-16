Santa Barbara Volleyball Ranked 4th in Division 1 Poll

Santa Barbara High’s boys volleyball team vaulted to No. 4 in the latest CIF-SS Division 1 poll.
The Dons beat previously fourth-ranked Loyola for the championship of their Karch Kiraly Tournament and swept L.A. City Section power Palisades Charter in the semifinals.
Santa Barbara was No. 7 in last week’s poll.
Newport Harbor remains the No. 1 team followed by Redondo Union, Mira Costa, Santa Barbara and Loyola in the top five.
Laguna Blanca is ninth in the Division 4 boys volleyball poll.
In other sports, Dunn is third and Bishop Diego fourth in the Division 5 baseball rankings, Santa Barbara is among others in Division 2. Carpinteria is ninth in the Division 3 boys tennis poll.