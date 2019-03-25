Santa Barbara Volleyball Ranked 7th in Latest CIF Division 1-2 Poll

CIF Polls

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team moved up to No. 7 in the latest CIF-SS combined Division 1-2 poll.

The Dons, which have played seven teams in the top 20 and beaten three of them, were ranked ninth last week.

Santa Barbara won't be back in action until April 9 at Valencia.

San Marcos is 19th in this week's poll.

Newport Harbor is the top-ranked team, followed by Huntington Beach, Corona del Mar, Mira Costa and Loyola to round out the top five.

In Division 4 volleyball, Laguna Blanca fell from No. 1 to No. 8 after suffering its first loss of the season against Foothill Tech.

Los Altos is the new top-ranked team in the division.

In baseball, Bishop Diego is ranked fifth in Division 5 and Carpinteria is sixth in Division 6.

Carpinteria is the only local softball team in the CIF rankings at No. 7 in Division 3.

In boys tennis, Carpinteria is seventh in Division 3.