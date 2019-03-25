Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 25 , 2019, 5:41 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
CIF Polls

Santa Barbara Volleyball Ranked 7th in Latest CIF Division 1-2 Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 25, 2019 | 4:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team moved up to No. 7 in the latest CIF-SS combined Division 1-2 poll.

The Dons, which have played seven teams in the top 20 and beaten three of them, were ranked ninth last week.

Santa Barbara won't be back in action until April 9 at Valencia.

San Marcos is 19th in this week's poll.

Newport Harbor is the top-ranked team, followed by Huntington Beach, Corona del Mar, Mira Costa and Loyola to round out the top five.

In Division 4 volleyball, Laguna Blanca fell from No. 1 to No. 8 after suffering its first loss of the season against Foothill Tech. 

Los Altos is the new top-ranked team in the division.

In baseball, Bishop Diego is ranked fifth in Division 5 and Carpinteria is sixth in Division 6.

Carpinteria is the only local softball team in the CIF rankings at No. 7 in Division 3.

In boys tennis, Carpinteria is seventh in Division 3.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 