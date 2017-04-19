Boys Volleyball
Santa Barbara Volleyball Rolls Past Buena
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 19, 2017 | 8:06 p.m.
Santa Barbara High boys volleyball coach Chad Arneson cleared his bench in the Dons' 25-10, 25-8, 25-9 sweep over Buena in a Channel League match on Wednesday.
"Everyone got a chance to play," said Arneson, whose team improves to 15-5 and 5-0 in league play.
Parker Mees and Ben Roach paced the attack with six kills apiece and Makai Harris, Chase Nelson and Andrew Gallivan played well, Arneson said.
"I was pleased with our overall performance. Our boys have a big match Thursday night at San Marcos," said Arneson.
