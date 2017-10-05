Santa Barbara Volleyball Starts Second Round With Loss to Ventura

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara rallied from a six-point deficit and took a 21-19 lead in the first set against Ventura.

But the Dons couldn't sustain the momentum and dropped the set and lost the next two at J.R Richards Gym in Channel League girls volleyball match on Thursday night. The scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-14.

With the loss, Santa Barbara falls to 1-4 in league.

"Our heads are high and we're going to keep working hard," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said of his team.

He noted that after taking the lead in the first set Ventura's setter willed her team to the win. "She made a couple of good dumps and kept us off balance."

Chloe Maurceri led the Dons with 12 kills and five digs.

Arneson praised the play of middle Brenna Carney and Talia Medel and Linnea Skinner on the outside.

Santa Barbara is back in action Tuesday against Laguna Blanca.

