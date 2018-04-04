Santa Barbara Volleyball Stumbles Against Foothill Tech

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High couldn't hold an 18-13 lead in the first set and dropped a non-league girls volleyball match against visiting Foothill Tech, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12.

Foothill Tech went on a 12-2 run to take the first set and rode the momentum for the rest of the match.

"That was a big momentum swing," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. "We couldn’t get our groove back. We just ran into a team that was better than us tonight. We made too many errors."

The Dons (1-2) head to the Dave Mohs Tournament at Edison High in Huntington Beach on Friday and Saturday. They'll play in the Division 2 bracket.

"Hopefully we can start getting our groove back, build some confidence and figure out what lineup is going to work," said Arneson.

