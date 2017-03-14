Santa Barbara Volleyball Sweeps Valencia in Emotional Match

Boys Volleyball

The Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team swept Valencia High on Tuesday 25-21, 25-17, 25-20, in a non-league matchup.

Dons coach Chad Arneson described the victory as "emotional" after the unexpected passing of Santa Barbara High athlete Connor O'Keefe this weekend.

"It was an emotional win for our boys volleyball team," explained Arneson. "I'm very proud on how our boys responded tonight and played as a team. The boys were focused and determined to win for Santa Barbara High."

Will Rottman and Aiden Douglas led the way with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Austin Lind had six kills and six blocks. Makai Harris was strong defensively with eight digs and Dane Westwick dished out 36 assists.

With the victory, the Dons improved to 3-4 on the season.

