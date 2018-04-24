Santa Barbara Volleyball Sweeps Buena

Boys Volleyball

Santa Barbara High took care of business against Buena on Tuesday night to set up a showdown with Dos Pueblos for sole possession first place in the Channel League volleyball race.

Will Rottman had 14 kills and Riley Roach had a break-out game with 11 kills, three blocks and eight digs in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of the Cougars.

Chase Nelson set for the Dons and handed out 27 assists. Ethan Chau also got some setting reps and had eight assists along with a kill.

"John Henry Kronen was our libero tonight and he did a great job, passing a 2.35 average and had 8 digs," coach Chad Arneson said.

The Dons host DP on Thursday. Both teams have one loss in league play.