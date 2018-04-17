Santa Barbara Volleyball Takes Care of Ventura in 3 Sets

Boys Volleyball

In its only Channel League game of the week, Santa Barbara High opened the second round of boys volleyball play with a 25-5, 25-13, 25-6 sweep over Ventura on Tuesday night.

Freshman Sam Meister led the attack with eight kills, Aiden Douglas had six kills and John Henry Kronen chipped in five.

Coach Chad Arneson praised the play of Chase Nelson and Ethan Chau.

"Dane Westwick got us going in each game and he was able to get some rest half way through each game," said Arneson.

The Dons (14-7, 4-1) open their Karch Kiraly/Tournament of Champions on Friday against San Jose's Bellarmine Prep.