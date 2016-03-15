Santa Barbara Volleyball Team Gets Boost From Basketball Players in League Opener

Boys Volleyball

Three members of Santa Barbara High's CIF-champion basketball team joined the volleyball team for the Channel League opener Tuesday night.

Bolden Brace, the basketball team's leading scorer, was the Dons' kill leader in a 25-20, 28-26, 25-21 sweep. He also had a block and five digs.

Henry Hancock had 7 kills, 3 blocks and 5 digs and setter Cord Pereira dished out 30 assists.

Joining Brace from the basketball team are JM Cage and Nick Busch.

"It was our first win as complete team," said coach Chad Arneson.

