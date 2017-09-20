Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Votes to Become ‘Bee-Friendly’ City

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 20, 2017 | 8:35 p.m.

The city of Santa Barbara is now an official “Bee City,” USA.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously this week to officially become “bee-friendly.”

Now, the council will develop a program to create or expand pollinator-friendly habitat, create a least-toxic integrated pesticide management plan, and identify appropriate locations for pollinator-friendly plantings. Colony Collapse Disorder has affected millions of bees around the world, and scientists believe the death of bees is related to the use of pesticides. 

“We’re friendly to bees already,” Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said. “We’ll take it up a notch and we’ll also set an example for the households in the city of Santa Barbara and our businesses to be very careful or eliminate pesticide use and plant vegetation and trees if they can that are pollinator friendly.”

The council passed a resolution that says: “We are committed to stewardship of the natural environment. We recognize the vital importance of sustainable environs for pollinators, especially honeybees. We appreciate healthy lifestyles for ourselves that includes locally grown foods.”

Sigrid Wright, CEO and executive director of the Community Environmental Council, noted that 40 percent of the county is comprised of agriculture land, with more than 700 acres of row crops, orchards and vineyards. Nearly 40,000 people work in the agriculture industry as do “millions and millions” of bees, Wright said.

“There are things we take for granted,” Wright said. “Bees are really the backbone of our food system.”

Councilman Gregg Hart pointed out that the honeybee population has declined so much in China that people are pollinating apple crops.

“It’s a terribly scary thing to imagine that humans are dependent upon other humans to pollinate crops that we depend on, rather than having natural systems at work,” Hart said.

“Clearly that is connected to the excessive use of pesticides and the challenges of climate change that is affecting our planet. All of these things are connected and it is great that we are taking steps to recognize Santa Barbara as a bee city.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 