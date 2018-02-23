Santa Barbara vs. Newport Harbor is a CIF Final Between Storied Programs

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High and Newport Harbor are two storied girls water polo programs in the CIF-Southern Section. The schools have combined for 13 section championships, with the Dons capturing eight.

They’ll go for No. 9 on Saturday against the five-time champion Lady Sailors in the Division 2 final at 2:30 p.m. at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

Santa Barbara (17-11) finished third in the rugged Channel League behind Dos Pueblos and San Marcos, who are meeting for the Division 1 title at UCSB on Saturday at noon.

The Dons are a tight and resilient bunch. They’ve dealt with the Thomas Fire and the deadly mudslides and flooding in Montecito which claimed the lives of people who were close to the aquatics program.

“It was a hard week for us as a program,” Walsh said following the tragedy. “We cancelled practice on Tuesday. We had kids who couldn’t be here; we knew people who had lost families.”

During the fire, the team was unable to practice in its pool because it was full of ash and the air quality was bad.

But the Dons pressed on and their game started to come together near the end of the regular season. They almost beat San Marcos, falling 9-8.

“The game started and I just looked at the girls’ faces and I saw this exuberance,” Walsh said after the narrow defeat. “They just wanted to play. It was like, ‘Let’s just have fun. Forget about (the tragedy in Montecito) for an hour and let’s just have fun.’ And they played like it.”

Walsh said the team’s chemistry has made a difference.

“They enjoying being with each other,” he said after the semifinal win. “They enjoy coming to practice, they enjoy working hard, they enjoy getting better, they enjoy being a team, and that will take you a long way. If you don’t enjoy the process, then you’re probably not going to have great results. We got really good team leadership that has helped us get through all of this.

“The girls might be a quiet group in general, but when it’s game time they usually show me that they’re ready and they want to win. It’s a pretty competitive group.”

The Dons have been playing stellar water polo during the playoffs, especially at the defensive end. They’ve been able to scramble back and organize on defense against the faster-swimming teams. They held Schurr to just three goals in the quarterfinals and limited top-seeded San Clemente to only two goals in the second half of a 9-8 victory in the semifinals.

Sophomore goalie Faith Tedesco has played brilliantly and field players Alex Szymczak, Anna Hepp, Abigail Hendrix, Georgia Ransone, Jordan Duggan, Elise Power and Grace Raisin have taken their games to a higher level. Raisin and Ransone are bound for NCAA Division 1 programs in the fall, Raisin to Cal and Ransone to UC San Diego.

Hendrix, a talented and savvy sophomore, and Ransone combined on the game-winning goal against San Clemente with five seconds left in regulation. (See video)

In a sport where the top teams usually meet up in a tournament or in a scheduled non-league game during the season, Santa Barbara and Newport Harbor managed to escape each other. Their first meeting will be in the CIF final.

The Lady Sailors last played in the finals in 2014, losing to Laguna Beach in Division 1. They last won a title in 2012, beating Corona del Mar in the D-1 final. Their five D-1 title-winning teams were coached by the legendary Bill Barnett.

Brian Melstrom is in his third year as head coach of the Newport Harbor program.

“A CIF championship is a championship,” Melstrom told the Orange County Register. "Whether it's Division 1 or Division 2 or Division 7, we’re playing for a CIF championship.”

Santa Barbara is making its first finals appearance since 2006, when it beat Agoura for the Division 4 title. That was the fifth straight championship and eighth in nine years for Walsh and the Dons. They won Division 2 titles in 1998 (the first year of the sport in CIF competition), ’99, 2000 and 2002.