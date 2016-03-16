Santa Barbara Wants To Raise Wastewater, Trash Rates

The city of Santa Barbara wants to increase trash and wastewater rates for residential and commercial customers, starting July 1.

The city's three-member finance committee on Tuesday recommended a 5.5-percent increase to wastewater and a 1.9-percent increase to trash and recycling, which includes a .6-percent tipping fee increase.

The city is raising the rates to help make up for a loss in revenue from city residential water conservation. The city says it may have to raise rates an additional 6 to 7 percent over the next two years.

The increase means an increase of between $1.87 for low water users and $2.81 cents for those who use more.

Apartment building owners will have to pay $20.52 more per month, and commercial cost increases range from $10.76 to $22 per month.

The city in prior-year budgets speculated that it would only need to increase wastewater rates at 5 percent, but revenues have fallen.

"We need to sharpen the pencil in the beginning," said finance committee chairman Gregg Hart. "We need to be more tight at the beginning."

The city needs to raise the rates to pay for maintenance, new equipment, and to avoid higher costs and other impacts associated with deferred maintenance.

The city plans to mail notices to customers in April, then vote on the increase on June 14. Residents who wish to protest the proposed increases can send a letter to the City Clerk of the city of Santa Barbara, 735 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101

