Frost Advisory Issued; Warming Centers to Remain Open Due to Cold

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 10, 2013 | 10:06 p.m.

Warming centers serving the homeless in Santa Barbara County will remain open through Monday night due to continued cold overnight temperatures.

A hazardous weather advisory has been issued for the Central Coast by the National Weather Service, with frost expected in some inland areas.

Temperatures near freezing are possible, and a frost advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 a.m. Monday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies are predicted through the week, with daytime highs near 60, forecasters said.

A gradual warming trend is expected, with highs rising to near 70 on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday at the following locations:

» Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road, Lompoc.

» Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Valecito Road, Carpinteria.

» First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara.

» Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite B, Santa Maria.

For updates, call the hotline at 805.324.2372. For donations or questions, call 805.452.5466.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

