Frost Advisory Issued; Warming Centers to Remain Open Due to Cold

Warming centers serving the homeless in Santa Barbara County will remain open through Monday night due to continued cold overnight temperatures.

A hazardous weather advisory has been issued for the Central Coast by the National Weather Service, with frost expected in some inland areas.

Temperatures near freezing are possible, and a frost advisory will be in effect from 1 to 9 a.m. Monday, forecasters said.

Sunny skies are predicted through the week, with daytime highs near 60, forecasters said.

A gradual warming trend is expected, with highs rising to near 70 on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday at the following locations:

» Bridge House Shelter, 2025 Sweeney Road, Lompoc.

» Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Valecito Road, Carpinteria.

» First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara.

» Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite B, Santa Maria.

For updates, call the hotline at 805.324.2372. For donations or questions, call 805.452.5466.

