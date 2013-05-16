Washington Students Give Amgen Cyclists Spirited Send-off

Riders speed out of Santa Barbara on their 115-mile ride to Avila Beach

Washington Elementary students crowded along the chain-link fences of the school soccer field Thursday, waving signs and shimmying onto each other’s backs for a better view of history in the making.

The fervor rose further just after 11 a.m. as California Highway Patrol officers rode motorcycles past the school campus along Meigs Road in Santa Barbara, clearing the way for 128 cyclists who had just departed from the Amgen Tour of California start line on Cabrillo Boulevard at Castillo Street.

When cyclists finally materialized around the curve, the devoted fans went nuts.

Jumping up and down and shouting inaudible words of encouragement topped a list of reactions.

The enthusiastic send-off began day five of the Amgen Tour of California, which started the day in Santa Barbara after a sprinting finish on the waterfront Wednesday.

The 750-mile race began on Sunday in Escondido and will conclude in Santa Rosa this Sunday, after riders work their way north up the state.

After passing revelers and city streets, riders faced an elevation gain of more than 2,200 feet as they traversed Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. The race was also set to pass through Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe before a sprint finish in Avila Beach.

Washington Elementary teacher Heather McBurnie led her first- and second-graders to the field to join the rest of the school’s students, noting that their level of excitement was probably high because it’s also near the end of the school year.

“I thought it would be fun for them to watch,” McBurnie said. “And it’s convenient because we don’t have to go anywhere.

“No hanging on the fence, please,” she added, eyeing one of several students who couldn’t contain their excitement.

Sixth-grader Owen Richards held up a yellow poster that read, “Go cyclists!”

The 11-year-old said he added a picture of Superman to his sign because his classmates had decided that only super heroes could be biking as far and as fast as the Amgen cyclists.

Owen’s teacher, Katherine Cantu, said her students figured out the median, mean, range and mode of the miles traveled during the race. The average per day came out to 75 miles.

Fourth-grader Kai Malinowski stayed at the fence holding his paper sign (made on a placemat) until he saw the last rider pass, cheering as loudly as if the biker were in first place.

This was his first bike race, and he seemed hopeful that the cheering helped at least a little bit.

“Thousands of spectators were wild when they saw the bikes,” Kai said. “I think it was the best kind of race ever.“

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .