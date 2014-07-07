Santa Barbara’s Wastewater System Inspections Scheduled to Begin in July

The Santa Barbara Public Works Department’s Engineering Division will begin its annual inspection of the wastewater collection system (sewer) pipeline in July.

Inspections are scheduled to occur at various locations throughout the city over about four months. The majority of work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In some locations, work may be performed outside of those hours to avoid impacts to traffic on busy streets. Businesses and residents near each inspection location will receive notice 72hours prior to the start of the inspection. Short-term parking restrictions may be required; however, driveways will not be impacted.

The purpose of sewer inspection is to analyze the condition of the city’s wastewater collection system pipes, identify areas requiring maintenance and ensure reliability of the system. During the pipeline inspections, the city’s contractor will be using a hydro-vacuum cleaning truck, a closed circuit television inspection van, and other equipment you may see in your area. Thank you for your patience while we perform this important work on the wastewater collection system pipes.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Lisa Arroyo, supervising civil engineer, at 805.564.5486 or [email protected]. Información en español es disponible al 805.897.2615.

— Lisa Arroyo is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.