Santa Barbara Wastewater System Inspections Scheduled to Begin in June

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will begin its annual inspection of the wastewater collection system (sewer) pipeline in June.

Inspections will occur at various locations throughout the city for about four months.

The majority of work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In some locations, work may be performed outside of those hours to avoid impacts to traffic on busy streets.

Businesses and residents near each inspection location will receive notice 72 hours prior to the start of the inspection. Short-term parking restrictions may be required; however, driveways will not be impacted.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact Lisa Arroyo, supervising engineer, at 805.564.5486 or by email at [email protected].

— Lisa Arroyo is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.