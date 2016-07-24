Friday, April 13 , 2018, 11:14 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Water Customers Continue Aggressive Conservation Efforts in Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 24, 2016 | 7:15 p.m.

Santa Barbarans are continuing to conserve water, even during the hot summer months, the City of Santa Barbara Water Commission heard from staff last week. 

Water customers used 36 percent less water in June than the same time in 2013, water resources manager Joshua Haggmark said.

“Although we do have adequate water on hand, we do have challenges next summer, we are forecasting that we will not have adequate supplies to meet those peak demands,” he said.

Groundwater well production is peaking this year with all eight wells online, and supplemental imported water is making up about a third of the city’s water supplies.

The 4,000 acre-feet of water the city purchased from the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency is awaiting approval from the state Department of Water Resources because of the exchange rate, according to Haggmark.

He told the commission he isn’t concerned about getting the water sale approved, but Santa Barbara may need to return more water than the 2,000 acre-feet agreed upon. An acre-foot is the equivalent of about 325,000 gallons, enough to supply two typical households with enough water for a year.

Lake Cachuma was at 12 percent capacity as of Friday and the water level will drop about 10 feet after the 8,000-acre-foot downstream release that’s underway.

Haggmark will likely give the City Council a cost and schedule update on the desalination facility activation project at Tuesday’s meeting during a presentation on the drought and city water supplies.

Construction is underway, but delays from contaminated soil on the desalination facility site and other factors have pushed the expected water production date to December and increased the cost, according to city staff.

Installing the offshore intake pumps for the desalination facility will begin soon, with facility testing estimated to start in October.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Montecito Water District to possibly work out a deal for desalination facility water sales, staff told the water commission, but Haggmark said those talks won’t affect the current schedule to start delivering water to Santa Barbara city customers.

Water supply manager Kelley Dyer told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors the facility would probably have to be taken offline to expand the capacity from the current 3,125-acre-feet-per-year amount. The plant is permitted to produce up to 10,000 acre-feet per year.

If the capacity is expanded, the additional construction would be done in a way to minimize operational impacts, Haggmark said.

The City Council meeting starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

