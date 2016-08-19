Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:22 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Water Division to Perform Late-Night Water Main Flushing Program

By Matt Ward for the City of Santa Barbara | August 19, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is performing water distribution pipeline flushing in the downtown area at night between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. from August through September 2016 as part of the city’s ongoing maintenance program. 

To conserve water associated with traditional flushing (discharging water onto the street from fire hydrants), the city has hired ValveTek to implement a flushing technique that includes filtering and recirculating water back into the distribution system, significantly reducing water loss and ensuring water quality.

It is not uncommon for flushing to temporarily cause water to come out of the faucet cloudy and/or discolored. The discolored water is caused by mineral deposits on the interior surface of water pipes being disturbed by changing water velocities in the water system. This does not represent a health hazard.

In the event some of the discolored water has made it to your faucets, you should flush your plumbing system before drinking it, using it for cooking or running appliances.

A flush can be performed by either turning on an outdoor spigot and directing the water to your landscaping until the water runs clear or running the cold-water faucet in your bathtub or other indoor fixture until the water is clear.

The city encourages residents to collect the water and use it to water landscaping.

If cloudy or discolored water persists for more than a few (typically less than five) minutes, please contact the city using the information below.  

The city’s flushing program throughout the its water service area is in progress through December 2016. Local access will be maintained during most of the work; however, parking restrictions may be in effect. Restrictions will be posted in advance of the work, and notices will be sent to neighborhoods in advance of this water system maintenance work.

The City of Santa Barbara is committed to delivering reliable and clean drinking water that meets and exceeds all standards. 

For water quality concerns, call the city’s Water Resources Division at 805.564.5413 or visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Water.

Información en español es disponible al 805.564.5413.

Matt Ward is the water distribution superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
