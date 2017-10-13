Santa Barbara Water Polo Beats CIF-Ranked Santiago

Water Polo

Jacob Castillo scored three goals and had three steals to lead Santa Barbara High to a 7-5 boys water polo win over visiting Santiago on Friday.

Santiago is ranked 10th in Division 4 of the CIF-Southern Section.

Julian Bacon added two goals for the Dons, and Santa Barbara's defense held Santiago 0 for 4 on power plays.

Santa Barbara is back in action Saturday against Esperanza at 10 a.m.

