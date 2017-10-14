Santa Barbara Water Polo Beats Esperanza to Go 4-0 for the Week

Santa Barbara High capped a perfect week in boys water polo with a 9-6 non-league win over Esperanza on Saturday.
The Dons went 4-0 during the week (wins over Buena, San Marcos, Santiago and Esperanza) to even their overall record at 11-11,
Dylan Fogg led six different players in scoring with three goals and Adam Coffin had two goals.
Goalie Hunter Brownell made nine saves.
The Dons play host to Dos Pueblos in a huge Channel League game on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. Santa Barbara is 4-2 in league and DP is 4-1.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.