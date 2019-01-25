Santa Barbara Water Polo Drops Pair at So Cal Championships

Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team suffered two tough losses at the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Friday, falling to Carlsbad, 8-7, in overtime, and Agoura, 7-5.
Juju Martinez do Amaral had four goals and Abigail Hendrix had two in the loss to Carlsbad, the top-ranked team in the San Diego Section. Jordan Duggan had an assist, two field blocks and earned three ejections.
Against Agoura, the Dons' offense sputtered. Elise Power scored three goals and had the only ejection. Allie Bartholomew addeda goal and two steals.
Santa Barbara (15-10) plays Schurr on Saturday morning.