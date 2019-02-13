Santa Barbara Water Polo Falls in Semifinals, 7-5

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High couldn't overcome several turnovers and missed shots and suffered a 7-5 defeat against San Clemente in the CIF-SS Division girls water polo semifinals at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine on Wednesday.

Abigail Hendrix kept the Dons in the game with four goals, Jordan Dugan had two field blocks and earned two ejections and goalie Faith Tedesco made 11 saves.

But the Dons were hurt by 21 turnovers and 16 missed shots, coach Mark Walsh reported

The score was tied 5-5 when Alex Higginson scored the go-ahead goal on the power-play for San Clemente. Brooke Aguilera scored from center to give the Tritons a two-goal lead with 1:50 left.