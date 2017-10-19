Santa Barbara Water Polo Falls Short at Ventura, 8-7

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High dropped an 8-7 decision at Ventura in the Channel League boys water polo season finale for both teams on Thursday.

The result clinches a first-place tie for Ventura at 7-1 while Santa Barbara takes third at 4-4.

Five Dons scored in the close game. Freshman Jordan Hayes had a goal and four steals and Julian Bacon scored a goal and earned two ejections.

Goalie Hunter Brownell played well, recording 10 saves, two steals and adding an assist.

The Dons are back in action Friday against Esperanza at the Steve Pal Tournament in Orange County.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.