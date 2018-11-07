Santa Barbara Water Polo Falls to No. 1 Los Osos in CIF Semifinals, 8-5

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High’s water polo playoff run came to an end in the CIF semifinals on Wednesday.

The Dons were held to two goals in the second half and lost to top-seeded Los Osos of Rancho Cucamonga, 8-5, in the Division 3 final four at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

Julian Bacon scored near the end of the third period to pull Santa Barbara within a goal, 5-4.

The Dons had two cracks at tying the score early in the fourth period, but Los Osos stopped attempts by Adam Coffin and Dylan Fogg.

Los Osos earned a power play but Santa Barbara goalie Wyatt Pieretti denied the Grizzlies to keep it a one-goal difference.

Los Osos capitalized on a Santa Barbara turnover to go up by two goals, 6-4.

Coffin scored for the Dons to make it a 6-5 game with 2:36 left in the fourth period.

But Los Osos answered to take 7-5 lead and threatened again. But the freshman Pieretti came up big and made the save.

Los Osos forced another turnover and scored for an 8-5 lead with 28 seconds left.

Bacon and Chase Raisin gave Santa Barbara a 2-0 lead in the first period. Los Osos got one back and denied a couple of attempts by Jordan Hayes to keep it a 2-1 game at the end of the period.

The Grizzlies scored back-to-back goals in the second period to take the lead, 3-2.

The Dons turned the ball over a couple of times, but they were saved by Pieretti.

Bronson Blix tied the score for Santa Barbara just before the end of the second period.

