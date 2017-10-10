Water Polo
Santa Barbara Water Polo Handle Buena 11-4
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 10, 2017 | 10:02 p.m.
The Santa Barbara boys water polo team defeated Buena 11-4 on Tuesday in a Channel League matchup.
RJ Goligoski and Adam Kubinyi had three goals each to lead the Dons in scoring, while Jordan Hayes and Bronson Blix had four steals each.
Hunter Brownell had 7 saves and gave up only two goals in three quarters of work.
Santa Barbara hosts San Marcos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m..
