Santa Barbara Water Polo Hangs On to Beat Ventura, 11-10

Water Polo

Goalie Hunter Brownell blocked a half-pool shot at the buzzer, and Santa Barbara High's water polo team was able to hang on to an 11-10 non-league win over Ventura on Tuesday at the SBHS pool.

Ryan Drake gave the Dons an 11-9 lead with 1:28 to go. Ventura responded with a goal with 57 seconds left and got one last shot at a tying goal that was denied by Brownell, who made eight saves.

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh praised the defense of Jordan Hayes on Ventura's center.

Julian Bacon led the Dons with four goals, Dylan Fogg had three, Drake scored two and Chase Raisin and Hayes tallied one apiece.

Santa Barbara (5-4) heads to the South Coast Tournament in Newport Beach on Thursday and opens against Laguna Beach.



