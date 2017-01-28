Santa Barbara Water Polo Splits Doubleheader

Water Polo

The Santa Barbara High girls water polo team split a pair of matches on Saturday against Los Alamitos and Temple City.

The Dons (12-9) were felled by Los Alamitos in the first game 7-4. Grace Raisin scored three goals while Abigail Hendrix turned in a strong defensive performance with four steals and ejections.

Raisin scored five times in the second game to lead the Dons to an 11-8 victory over Temple City. Georgia Ransone scored twice and assisted on three goals while Hendrix chipped in two goals and two assists. Goalie Faith Tedesco had nine saves.

The Dons wrap up Channel League play on Tuesday in a bout with city rival Dos Pueblos.

