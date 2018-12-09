Santa Barbara Water Polo Wins, Loses Close Games at Villa Park Tournament

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High finished 1-1 on the final day of the Villa Park girls water polo tournament, beating Agoura 11-9 and getting edged out by Huntington Beach, 9-8.

Abigail Hendrix had a solid day in the pool with eight goals, four in each game. She also had three assists and three field blocks against Agoura and four steals in the Huntington Beach game.

Juju Martinez do Amaral scored six goals and drew four ejections on the day. She had four goals in the win.

Jordan Duggan had two goals, two steals and earned three ejections against Huntington Beach.

In the opener, goalie Faith Tedesco made 10 saves and scored with five seconds left to ice the 11-9 win

The Dons (3-3) play their Channel League opener against Lompoc on Thursday.