Santa Barbara Will Consider Raising Water Rates Again as Customers Continue Conservation Efforts

As region braces for El Niño winter storms, Lake Cachuma sinks to 15.6 percent of capacity

Southern Santa Barbara County's Lake Cachuma is at 15.6 percent of its capacity, as the region heads toward the possibility of El Niño winter storms this winter.

Gibraltar Reservoir for the city of Santa Barbara is at 7.8 percent of capacity.

Joshua Haggmark, the city's water resources manager, gave the council a drought update at Tuesday's council meeting.

Haggmark said city residents are have done a good job conserving water, exceeding state conservation averages.

Because of that, Haggmark said, Santa Barbara is in relative good shape for the immediate future.

"We have adequate supplies to meet demand for this year," Haggmark said. "We will be heavily relying on groundwater this year."

The city is in the process of restarting its seawater-to-potable water desalination plant, scheduled to go online in the fall of 2016.

Higher water rates went into effect July 1 and city officials said rates for customers weren’t expected to increase again because of the desalination project.

Since customers are conserving water and the city is bringing in 10.5 percent less revenue than projected, the City Council plans to study increasing rates again next year, staff said Tuesday.

The $55 million desalination plant construction cost was approved in July and the five-year operating contract with IDE will cost Santa Barbara $4.1 million per year.

At the starting level, the desalination plant will produce 3,125 acre-feet annually and Santa Barbara is negotiating with the Montecito Water District for an agreement to share the plant's water.

