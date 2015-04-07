Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Approves Water Rate Increases to Take Effect in July

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 7, 2015 | 5:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved the highest-possible water rate increases for the coming fiscal year, ensuring for residents that hikes could come down depending on the actual costs associated with restarting the city’s long-dormant desalination facility.

Although it rained Tuesday, not enough fell this winter to improve the drought situation, which is why the council unanimously approved rate increases to take effect July 1, the beginning of the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Officials will decide whether to restart the desalination plant later this month, and a contract for the work could be awarded in June.

The facility would be fully operational by fall 2016.

City staff said they were unable to find a way to shield local avocado farmers from rate increases, following a request from City Council members at a previous public hearing on the topic.

Agricultural water users had been buying a reserved portion of the city’s cheapest water, paying about 50 percent less than the lowest-water-using single-residential family.

Planned hikes push ag rates up more than 50 percent from current levels because Santa Barbara is running out of its cheapest water, according to water resources manager Joshua Haggmark.

He noted that residents saved 5 percent less water in February than in previous months (where they at least met 20 percent conservation requirements).

While city staff continues identifying water to purchase from outside the area — the city will exhaust its entitlement from Lake Cachuma by the end of 2015 — they’re asking water customers to pick up the capital costs of reactivating the desalination plant.

The facility could initially pump 3,125 acre-feet of water per year. By 2017, the facility would increase capacity to 7,500 acre-feet, upping operating costs to $5.3 million a year.

Drought rates were designed to generate the $40 million needed to cover the cost of reactivating the plant, but only higher water users in Tiers 2 and 3 would be responsible for funding operating costs.

A single-family residential 5/8-inch meter would pay $9.18 more in monthly meter charges if 100 percent of the desalination debt service is recovered through fixed revenue.

Low to moderate water users could expect increases of $9 to $30, and the average user would see about a $20-a-month boost if the city activates the plant.

Rates, which were based on water-use predictions, will be reassessed before the plant is reactivated and again next spring.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 