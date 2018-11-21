Pixel Tracker

As Customers Continue Conserving, Santa Barbara Has Enough Water to Meet Demand Through 2021

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 21, 2018 | 6:36 p.m.

As drought drags onto its eighth year, Santa Barbara water resources staff gave a report Tuesday that the city has enough water to last through 2021, even without significant rainfall. 

“It's no secret that we are still in a drought,” Kelley Dyer, water resources manager, told the City Council. “We're in a severe drought condition.”

Water supplies come from Lake Cachuma and the State Water Project, the Gibraltar Reservoir, groundwater pumping, desalination and recycled water, and the city is continuing its conservation campaign with water customers. 

Lake Cachuma is about 31-percent full as of Wednesday, with 59,255 acre-feet of water. The city's allocation of that water is about 7,100 acre-feet. 

The city regularly its purchased water through the State Water Project pipeline system to Lake Cachuma to supplement its supplies, about 280 acre-feet per month. The city purchased 1,500 acre-feet from the Mojave Water Agency in 2018.

“If conditions continue to be dry, we anticipate we will have to purchase an additional 2,000 acre-feet next spring,” Dyer said.

Lake Cachuma's water level is approaching such a shallow state that without rain this winter, the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board will have to use its emergency pumping facility in the fall of 2019.

Santa Barbara has nine groundwater wells that are shut down, but that is likely to change soon.

“At this point, we have our wells shut down, but we are planning on turning four out of nine of them online this spring if it continues to be a dry winter,” Dyer said. 

The city’s water conservation number for September was 27 percent (a reduction compared to 2013 water usage), and 31 percent for the month of October, Dyer said. The 12-month running average water conservation reduction at the end of September 2018 was 30 percent.

“At this point we are not concerned about the conservation,” Dyer said. “We would like to see that target continue to be met at 30 percent. We will continue to monitor it closely.”

Dyer also said that the city is still in negotiations to partner with the Montecito Water District on a shared use of the city's desalination facility

“It has been producing very well for us and with good quality,” Dyer said.

Jill Zachary, the city's Parks and Recreation Director, also responded to Councilman Gregg Hart's recent request to water De La Guerra Plaza again. 

Zachary said it would cost about $9,000 to renew the turf in the plaza and about $21,000 in ongoing annual costs. 

Some officials have suggested that De La Guerra Plaza could be a future home of the farmers' market. The event, which currently runs on Saturdays at the corner of Cota and Ortega streets, would get displaced if the city picks the site to build a new police station.

City Administrator Paul Casey said at Tuesday's meeting that the city should wait to see if the farmers' market is moved to De La Guerra Plaza before deciding whether to start watering the plaza lawn again. 

“Maybe with a revisioning of De la Guerra Plaza, like we've talked about years before, it might be a really favorable place ot run the farmers' market to land,” Casey said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

