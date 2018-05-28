Santa Barbara Water Supplies Remain Stable, Has Supply Through 2020

California is still in a state of severe drought, and Santa Barbara remains in a drought emergency.

Santa Barbara has enough water to last it through 2020. The level of shortage in 2021 will depend on the quality of water in Gibraltar Reservoir that can be used this year, and whether the dry conditions would continue.

So far for the water year that began Sept. 1, 2017, Gibraltar Reservoir has received about 11.69 inches of rain, about 45 percent of normal, and is at 98 percent capacity.

Cachuma Reservoir has received 9.97 inches of rain, about 51 percent of normal. It is currently about 40 percent of capacity.

"We had another dry year," said Kelley Dyer, water supply analyst, at last Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting.

Cachuma last spilled in 2011.



The city of Santa Barbara has received about 9.70 inches, or about 54 percent of normal.

Santa Barbara plans to continue its diverse water supply strategy, including increased groundwater pumping, importing banked and purchased water, pushing conservation efforts, and continuing with its desalination.

The city is unsure about how much of the water in Gibraltar it could use.

“Unfortunately, Gibraltar took the brunt of the Thomas Fire debris flows that occurred on Jan. 9, 2018,” wrote Joshua Haggmark, water resources manager, in a city staff report. “The same devastating flows that swept through the community of Montecito also cascaded down the other side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, sweeping mud and fire debris into Gibraltar.

"At this time, it is unknown how much of the water in Gibraltar will be usable, and just how much capacity was lost as a result of that single event.”

