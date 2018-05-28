Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Water Supplies Remain Stable, Has Supply Through 2020

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 28, 2018 | 10:01 p.m.

California is still in a state of severe drought, and Santa Barbara remains in a drought emergency.

Santa Barbara has enough water to last it through 2020. The level of shortage in 2021 will depend on the quality of water in Gibraltar Reservoir that can be used this year, and whether the dry conditions would continue.

So far for the water year that began Sept. 1, 2017, Gibraltar Reservoir has received about 11.69 inches of rain, about 45 percent of normal, and is at 98 percent capacity.

Cachuma Reservoir has received 9.97 inches of rain, about 51 percent of normal. It is currently about 40 percent of capacity.

"We had another dry year," said Kelley Dyer, water supply analyst, at last Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting. 

Cachuma last spilled in 2011.

The city of Santa Barbara has received about 9.70 inches, or about 54 percent of normal.

Santa Barbara plans to continue its diverse water supply strategy, including increased groundwater pumping, importing banked and purchased water, pushing conservation efforts, and continuing with its desalination.

The city is unsure about how much of the water in Gibraltar it could use.

“Unfortunately, Gibraltar took the brunt of the Thomas Fire debris flows that occurred on Jan. 9, 2018,” wrote Joshua Haggmark, water resources manager, in a city staff report. “The same devastating flows that swept through the community of Montecito also cascaded down the other side of the Santa Ynez Mountains, sweeping mud and fire debris into Gibraltar.

"At this time, it is unknown how much of the water in Gibraltar will be usable, and just how much capacity was lost as a result of that single event.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 