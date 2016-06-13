Santa Barbara Waterfront Begins Preparations for Independence Day Beach Festivities

The City of Santa Barbara will once again present an all-American, family-friendly Independence Day celebration Monday, July 4, at West Beach.

Working with its nonprofit partner, the city is excited to present local musicians for fun beach tunes and patriotic music at the West Beach stage, along with food vendors along Cabrillo Boulevard from State to Castillo streets from noon to 9 p.m.

Stearns Wharf will have music and family-friendly fun from 4 p.m. on and is a prime spot to view the fireworks show.

The event culminates with a bang during a 20-minute fireworks display, care of Garden State Fireworks and funded by the Waterfront Department.

Fireworks will launch from West Beach starting at approximately 9 p.m. and be simulcast on local radio station KjEE 92.9 FM.

Open for free public viewing, visitors are encouraged to arrive early for the fireworks display or tune into KjEE to enjoy the choreographed production throughout the city.

The public is strongly encouraged to use Santa Barbara MTD, Amtrak Surfliner, walk or bike to the Waterfront. Visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBFourth for MTD bus and shuttle schedules, plus additional bike parking information.

To stay up to date on the latest Independence Day information follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To share your experiences on the day of, use #SBFourth whenever you post. There will even be contests with prizes.

For complete event information visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBFourth.

— Dominique Samario is the Waterfront Department’s public information officer.