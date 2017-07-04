Santa Barbara Waterfront Draws Thousands for Fourth of July Fun

Food vendors, free concerts and fireworks show bring in crowds to the city's beaches

People from all over gathered at Santa Barbara's waterfront to experience all the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday, which ended in a booming fireworks show above West Beach.

There were food vendors selling all kinds of goodies, including funnel cakes, fresh roasted corn and hot dogs, and shops set up along Cabrillo Boulevard.

The city also hosted free concerts on Stearns Wharf and West Beach throughout the day, and the sandy shores were packed with people.

Thousands of people streamed into the area for the 9 p.m. fireworks show, which lasted about 20 minutes and lit up the Santa Barbara sky.

People camped out to watch along the beach, at the Santa Barbara Harbor, at Shoreline Park, and anywhere there was a good lookout, including a stretch along the hilly Loma Alta Drive.

Downtown Santa Barbara was crowded with people all day, from the midday parade on State Street, to the evening Santa Barbara County Courthouse concert by the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, to the nighttime fireworks show.

