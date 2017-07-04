Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Waterfront Draws Thousands for Fourth of July Fun

Food vendors, free concerts and fireworks show bring in crowds to the city's beaches

Crowds on West Beach watch the Santa Barbara fireworks show Tuesday night.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 1135 > of 7
A crowd watches the Santa Barbara fireworks show from the Dolphin Fountain on State Street at Stearns Wharf Tuesday night.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 1136 > of 7
People check out food trucks during the Fourth of July festivities along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday.

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1137 > of 7
Santa Barbara dishes up good weather for the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday.

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1138 > of 7
Vendors display their wares along Cabrillo Boulevard Tuesday.

(Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)

< 1139 > of 7
The West Coast Symphony Orchestra performs at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Tuesday.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 1140 > of 7
The West Coast Symphony Orchestra performs at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Tuesday.

(Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 1141 > of 7
 
By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 4, 2017 | 11:18 p.m.

People from all over gathered at Santa Barbara's waterfront to experience all the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday, which ended in a booming fireworks show above West Beach.

There were food vendors selling all kinds of goodies, including funnel cakes, fresh roasted corn and hot dogs, and shops set up along Cabrillo Boulevard.

The city also hosted free concerts on Stearns Wharf and West Beach throughout the day, and the sandy shores were packed with people.

Thousands of people streamed into the area for the 9 p.m. fireworks show, which lasted about 20 minutes and lit up the Santa Barbara sky. 

People camped out to watch along the beach, at the Santa Barbara Harbor, at Shoreline Park, and anywhere there was a good lookout, including a stretch along the hilly Loma Alta Drive. 

Downtown Santa Barbara was crowded with people all day, from the midday parade on State Street, to the evening Santa Barbara County Courthouse concert by the West Coast Symphony Orchestra, to the nighttime fireworks show. 

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

People check out food trucks during the Fourth of July festivities along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday. Click to view larger
People check out food trucks during the Fourth of July festivities along the Santa Barbara waterfront Tuesday.  (Julia Lee / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 